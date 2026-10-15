Qatar condemns Colombia’s opening of embassy in al-Quds

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Colombia’s opening of its embassy to occupied Palestine in al-Quds on Wednesday, describing the move as a violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a statement on X, the ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s “rejection of any measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem”, while calling on the international community to take action and “confront any attempts to impose a new reality in the occupied city”.

MNA