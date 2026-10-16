Iran urges UK not to conceal its insecurity role in West Asia

In response to the remarks raised by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who labeled Iran’s defensive actions as "aggression", Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in a post on his X account late on Thursday, wrote that the UK government cannot conceal its destructive role in spread of insecurity in the West Asia by deflecting blame.

"The chaos engulfing our region is the consequence of unlawful interventions, including those backed or contributed to by the UK," he emphasized.

For the UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to portray Iran as the “aggressor” after two rounds of unlawful aggression against it in just nine months, even as it pursued negotiations, is a grotesque reversal of victim and aggressor, he said, adding, "It marks yet another low in the UK’s long record of hostile campaigns against Iran."

Baghaei pointed out, "It is as absurd as portraying Nazi Germany as a “defender of peace” while casting the UK and its allies in WWII as the aggressors!"

MNA