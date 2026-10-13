Tehran slams UK over baseless Fairford claims

Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned British allegations linking Tehran to an alleged security incident at RAF Fairford air base, describing them as a despicable plot designed to advance an anti-Iran campaign and to evade accountability for Britain's role in the US-Israeli military aggression against the Iranian nation.

In a formal statement, the ministry said the British government cannot escape its political and legal responsibility, or the potential consequences of its claims, by relying on vague language without presenting any solid evidence or proof.

The statement specifically criticized the use of terms such as "highly likely" and "almost certainly," calling them a blatant attempt to lend false credibility to the attribution while sidestepping accountability for baseless accusations.

The ministry highlighted Britain's well-known track record of fabricating security-related allegations against other nations, noting that such practices have, in some instances, contributed to tensions and destructive conflicts in West Asia. It said the British government must be held accountable for persisting in this dangerous approach that undermines international peace and security.

Categorically rejecting the accusations, the Foreign Ministry held the British government, as well as the planners and perpetrators of false-flag operation, fully responsible for all consequences arising from the fabrication.

MNA