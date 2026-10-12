Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon nears 4,390

At least one civilian died on Sunday in southern Lebanon, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll among the Lebanese since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 4,387, with 12,424 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, on Sunday, the Israeli regime delivered airstrikes on the cities of Kfar Tibnit and Tallousah in the Nabatieh province, while Israeli artillery shelled the settlements Beit Lif, Majal Zoun, and Yater. No reports on casualties are immediately available.

Several civilians were saved from a house that caught fire after bombing in Wadi al-Khanazir.

MNA