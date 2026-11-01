Golmohammadi officially appointed Iran U23 head coach

Following Iran U23’s disappointing performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, which saw the team eliminated from the competition, head coach Hossein Abdi resigned from his position. The Iranian Football Federation accepted his resignation, bringing his tenure to an early end, a report by Tehran Times said sunday.

Following Abdi’s departure, the federation began negotiations with several domestic candidates to take over the U23 side. After several rounds of talks, former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi, who was in charge of Iraqi club Duhok this season, was appointed as the new head coach.

Golmohammadi’s official unveiling ceremony was held on Sunday in the presence of Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj. The coach signed his contract at the ceremony, officially beginning his tenure as head coach of Iran’s U23 national team.

MNA