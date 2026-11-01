War with US would have no geographical limit: IRGC spox warns

IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized that maximum deterrence means ensuring that no country can take a political stance against Iran, let alone entertain ambitions of seizing Iranian land and territory.

The IRGC is working to identify new targets and plan operations in new geographical areas, he added.

Earlier, he had warned that the joint aggression by the United States and Israel could have repercussions beyond Iran and decide the fate of other nations in the region.

Mohebbi pointed out that Iranian society must understand the circumstances surrounding the current confrontation, maintain national cohesion, and rely on domestic capabilities to determine its fate consciously and responsibly.

He expressed confidence that Iran would achieve “absolute victory” in this “apocalyptic war” and emerge as a global superpower.

Mohebbi said the Leader's directives have "opened a new chapter in the war," adding that Iran's Armed Forces are now more prepared than before to deliver a decisive response to the enemy.

Referring to Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei's emphasis that there would be no geographical restrictions in a war with the US, the IRGC spokesperson said a "vast field" has been defined to strike the enemy and achieve complete deterrence.

He added that the IRGC has already placed the identification of new targets and the planning of operations across new geographical areas on its agenda.

The remarks followed Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei's recent directives to senior military commanders, in which the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that any threat, regardless of its level or nature, must be met with an immediate, effective response without geographical restrictions.

MNA