Consulations continue with Qatari mediators: FM Araghchi

Referring to ongoing consultations with Qatari mediators regarding the "two-day plan" for the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Minister stated: "Consultations are underway, but we have not yet reached a definitive conclusion, as the outcome depends on the responses the other side provides to our questions."

Araghchi also said about the recent visit of a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar, explaining,"This visit took place at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister and was aimed at continuing discussions with the Qatari mediators, who had also been present in Tehran over the past few weeks."

He further clarified that there was no plan during this visit to engage in negotiations with the American side. He said, "consultations regarding the 'two-day plan' are continuing with the mediators; however, a definitive result has not yet been achieved. Achieving such a result depends on the answers the other side provides to our questions."

In this regard, Araghchi remarked: "We are making every effort in this direction, and we hope that the other side possesses the rationality to prioritize diplomacy over other routes."

The top Iranian diplomat further said that "The military power of the Armed Forces has improved compared to the two recent wars."

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness for all scenarios, he noted: "The directives issued by the Commander-in-Chief (Leader of the Islamic Revolution) to senior military commanders clearly demonstrated the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our Armed Forces have a very specific mission, and by leveraging the lessons learned from the two previous wars, they are now significantly stronger than before."

In conclusion, Araghchi emphasized that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains prepared for both defense and diplomacy and which path the Americans choose depends on their own rationality."

MNA