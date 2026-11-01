MPs to vote for NPT pullout unanimously if Leader agrees

Former Iranian Foreign Minister and lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki told national TV on Sunday night that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been turned into an instrument against Iran despite Tehran’s responses to questions concerning its nuclear activities. He said the agency had failed to fulfill its expected commitments.

Referring to growing calls inside Iran for withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), he said that Iran had been a member for more than half a century but it has so far benefited from only a limited portion of the advantages provided under the treaty.

The lawmaker said that the MPs receive around 200 text messages a day urging for withdrawal from the NPT, adding that withdrawal has also become a demand voiced by some members of the public.

Motaki said he believed the time had come to consider leaving the treaty, although he stressed that the decision fell within the authority of the country’s Commander-in-Chief, namely the Leader.

MNA