  1. Politics
Nov 1, 2026, 2:23 PM

Iran not to be caught off guard by threats: Defense min.

Iran not to be caught off guard by threats: Defense min.

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Warning US in case of renewing attacks against the country, Iran’s Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi has said that the country will not be caught off guard by threats of enemies.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, he wrote, “We are committed to strengthening combat readiness and ensuring an immediate, effective and proportionate response to any threat, anywhere, without geographical limits.”

Priorities include accelerating the development and production of defense equipment, strengthening industrial and technological infrastructure, and improving support for the armed forces, he emphasized.

Any aggression will be met with a firm and proportionate response, he said, adding, “Iran's adversaries will not dictate its scope, timing or consequences.”

Iran will not be caught off guard by threats, yield to pressure or allow others to limit its scientific and technological progress, the defense minister reiterated.

“We will not hesitate to defend Iran's security, independence and territorial integrity,” he added.

MNA

News ID 249073

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