Most Americans renounce US citizenship under Trump's policies

According to a report released by Newsweek, a total of 4,574 names appeared on the Federal Register’s US expatriation list over the first three quarters of the year, representing individuals whose loss of US citizenship or long-term permanent resident status was reported to the Treasury Department.

The latest quarterly update, issued on Thursday, shows that 1,331 names appeared on the register between July and September alone, although the number was down from 1,462 between January and March and 1,781 between April and June.

Despite this modest quarterly dip, it is clear when comparing these numbers to previous years that 2026 has seen an unusually high number of Americans renounce US citizenship or give up their permanent residency.

The report said that since Trump’s return to the White House, the number of names on the Treasury’s register has been rising.

In the first quarter of 2025, 1,285 Americans formally expatriated or renounced their US citizenship.

The figure fell to 1,057 in the second quarter, rose to 1,593 in the third, and dropped to 954 in the fourth.

The report quoted Peter Spiro, a professor who holds the Charles Weiner Chair in international law at Temple University, as saying that for some who renounced their citizenship or permanent residency, there’s a "sense that America’s future is increasingly problematic."

MNA