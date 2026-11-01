Any attack against Iran to be met with devastating strikes

Iran’s top security official Major General Mohsen Rezaei has stressed that any attack against the country would be met with the devastating strikes using the new and modern weapons.

Tehran remains open to diplomacy if its seven conditions ser are fulfilled, Rezaei underlined.

He said Iran has repeatedly stressed that its seven declared conditions must be met for a diplomatic path to remain open.

"However, if any action is taken against the country, in accordance with the directive issued today by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Armed Forces, we will deliver devastating blows to the aggressor using new weapons," he warned.

His remarks came after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, in a meeting with senior military commanders, emphasized the need for intelligent combat readiness to achieve maximum deterrence.

The Leader directed the Armed Forces to respond immediately, effectively, and without geographical restrictions to any threat, regardless of its nature or level. He also ordered a comprehensive update of the military target database to bring all physical and non-physical assets of the US-Zionist enemy within the reach of Iran's Armed Forces.

MNA