Two non-compliant oil tankers detonate, burn in Hormuz Strait

According to the statement issued on Sunday night, one of the vessels is a supertanker. It is currently engulfed in flames following a powerful explosion after navigating the unauthorized path.

Both vessels had deliberately deactivated their navigation and identification systems in a bid to pass covertly through the restricted southern route, operating with the support of the terrorist US military. Both vessels came to a halt at the scene following the explosions, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy stressed that the tankers ignored repeated warnings and entered dangerous waters in clear violation of the regulations governing the strategic waterway. Responsibility for the consequences lies fully with the vessels’ owners, who chose unauthorized transit over compliance with Iranian maritime safety protocols.

MNA