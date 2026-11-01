Leader's advisor stresses shift in Iran's defensive doctrine

In a Sunday post on his X account, Mohammad Mokhber said Iran is “rapidly” changing its military deterrence strategies to enable it to strike targets far beyond the West Asia region in response to a potential new act of aggression, Press TV reported.

“Of course, the geography of the threat no longer determines the geography of the response,” Mokhber said in the Farsi-language post.

“The redefinition of the scope of deterrence has gone beyond the regional framework, and the origin, scale, and location of a threat no longer impose any limits on Iran’s deterrence calculations,” he said.

The post comes amid concerns that Iran could face a new act of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime, more than eight months after the two attacked the country without provocation.

Iran responded forcefully to the aggression by attacking targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, as well as military bases and assets controlled by the US in regional countries.

The extensive Iranian retaliation forced the US and Israel to end their 39-day aggression in mid-April under a ceasefire brokered by regional countries.

Iran has indicated that it will respond decisively to any new aggression, with military and security officials warning that the scope and scale of its counterattacks will be much greater this time.

On Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei directed Iran's top military brass to prepare to deliver a swift and powerful response to any threat "without any geographic limitations."

Meanwhile, regional mediators have been trying to work out a diplomatic solution to the Iranian-US standoff, which has disrupted international energy and commodity supply chains.

Iran has indicated that it remains open to such a diplomatic solution if the US accepts its conditions for permanently ending the aggression and lifting its blockades and sanctions against the country.

MNA