Tehran, New Delhi emphasize broadening coop. in IT field

Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi held a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Vishwesh Negi on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and opportunities to broaden cooperation in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed identifying new areas of cooperation between government bodies and private-sector players in the ICT industries of both countries, expanding professional exchanges, and making use of their scientific, technical and technological capabilities.

They also stressed the need to leverage their respective capacities to deepen cooperation and pave the way for greater participation by specialized organizations and industry players from both countries.

The meeting also addressed the prospects for closer cooperation and coordination in specialized international forums and organizations, particularly those related to communications and information technology, in view of Iran and India's regional and international standing.

The two sides underscored the importance of aligning their positions, maintaining professional consultations, and strengthening joint efforts to ensure a more effective presence in the international arena.

Given the respective capacities and regional and international standing of Iran and India, Hashemi and Negi called for the expansion of cooperation and joint coordination within specialized international forums and organizations, particularly those related to the fields of communications and information technology.

Emphasizing the existing potential for expanding technological relations, the two sides agreed to continue their dialogue, follow up on the points raised, and develop bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

MNA/BRN2409242