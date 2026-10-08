Iran sets terms for ending war, Hormuz deal with Oman

Esmail Baghaei, speaking about the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations, said, "The considerations and conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for ending the imposed war on all fronts and restoring security to the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz have been clearly and firmly explained, and the necessary response to the other side's proposals will be provided through the mediators."

"The process of consultations between Iran and Oman has been carried out well, and the two sides, while agreeing on the geographical coordinates of safe inbound and outbound routes in the Strait of Hormuz, have also reached an understanding on how to reflect the matter at the relevant international body, which, God willing, will be done soon," he added.

MNA