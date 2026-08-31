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Aug 31, 2026, 11:01 AM

Death toll from deadly Nepal floods rises to over 5,000

Death toll from deadly Nepal floods rises to over 5,000

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced an increase in the number of victims of the country's deadly floods, noting that the death toll from the deadly floods in this country has surpassed 5,000.

Nepal's Home Ministry announced that the death toll from deadly floods in the country has risen to 903, Reuters news agency reported.

The ministry has announced that the death toll from deadly floods in the country has risen to 903.

According to the report, the flood has also caused more than 4,200 people to go missing.

Earlier, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had previously stated that the scale of the destruction left by the deadly floods in Nepal was catastrophic.

Following catastrophic flooding and massive landslides across parts of Nepal that left hundreds of people dead or missing and destroyed local homes and infrastructure, Esmaeil Baghaei Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed deep sympathy with the government and people of Nepal, particularly the families of the victims and the missing.

Furthermore, the Iranian spokesman wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster.

MNA

News ID 247335

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