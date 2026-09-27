Tehran blasts NATO support for US military aggression

Ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi said in the letter, dated Saturday local time, that NATO's chief stated in a September 23 address that roughly 5,000 aircraft had flown from European bases since February 28 in support of what was described as "Operation Epic Fury." The NATO official said the figure was calculated only through mid-April and that the real number was likely much higher.

Darzi said the remarks point to a significant role played by European territory and infrastructure in supporting US military action against Iran, adding that this could raise questions of state responsibility as well as individual criminal responsibility for European officials involved in planning, preparing, facilitating or carrying out acts of aggression and war crimes. He said the UN Security Council, given its responsibility for international peace and security, should examine the matter urgently.

The letter reiterated Iran's position that US and Israeli military actions against it violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity and breach Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, including through an illegal blockade. It said these actions have included strikes on civilians and civilian targets, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,600 people, including at least 254 children and 251 women, with many more wounded.

Darzi said Iran believes certain European countries facilitated the attacks by providing territory, airspace, military facilities and other logistical and operational capacities, and that such conduct could breach obligations under the UN Charter. He said the matter may also fall under the concept of participation or assistance in an act of aggression as defined in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX).

MNA