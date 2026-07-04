5 Iranian fishermen imprisoned in Pakistan back home

In line with the materialization of rights of Iranians abroad, the five fishermen were freed with the necessary follow-up and returned to the country on Saturday, July 04 who were involved in a legal case in Pakistan for more than three years.

The fishermen, after being issued travel documents by the country’s mission, were transferred to Karachi Airport and departed for Mashhad on a “Taban Airlines” flight.

Supporting the rights of nationals and securing the release of other detained sailors remains a top priority for the Embassy and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan.

MNA/6879036