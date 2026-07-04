  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2026, 4:03 PM

5 Iranian fishermen imprisoned in Pakistan back home

5 Iranian fishermen imprisoned in Pakistan back home

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A number of five Iranian fishermen who were imprisoned in Karachi, Pakistan, were released on Saturday and returned to their homeland.

In line with the materialization of rights of Iranians abroad, the five fishermen were freed with the necessary follow-up and returned to the country on Saturday, July 04 who were involved in a legal case in Pakistan for more than three years.

The fishermen, after being issued travel documents by the country’s mission, were transferred to Karachi Airport and departed for Mashhad on a “Taban Airlines” flight.

Supporting the rights of nationals and securing the release of other detained sailors remains a top priority for the Embassy and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan.

MNA/6879036

News ID 245901

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News