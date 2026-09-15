SputnikPro holds first session for Iranian think tank

The lecture, focusing on the use of artificial intelligence in modern media content production, was delivered by Uqba Juma, Senior Video Editor at Sputnik’s International Broadcasting Directorate.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Ali Salehian, Head of the Center for Intellectual Diplomacy at the Governance and Policy Think Tank, emphasized the importance of strengthening professional cooperation between Russian and Iranian media and expert communities.

“In a period of profound regional and global change, open, substantive and forward-looking dialogue is more important than ever,” he said.

During the seminar, Uqba Juma explored how artificial intelligence can be used at different stages of content production. He discussed the application of modern AI tools in creating and editing photo and video materials, producing media content, streamlining workflows and handling everyday professional tasks.

Particular attention was given to the ways in which artificial intelligence is reshaping approaches to content production and distribution, expanding the capabilities of media professionals and enabling the automation of certain stages of the production process. The Iranian participants also discussed practical AI use cases in detail, as well as the prospects for its wider adoption by modern media outlets and analytical institutions.

The Governance and Policy Think Tank is an Iranian research organization established in Tehran in 2015 at Sharif University of Technology. Its work focuses on public administration, domestic affairs and international politics, with particular emphasis on improving decision-making mechanisms and strengthening links between academia and policymaking.

SputnikPro is an international outreach and educational project run by Sputnik News Agency and Radio for journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers. The initiative is designed to facilitate the exchange of professional expertise and strengthen ties with media professionals around the world.

Sessions are led by Sputnik media executives and invited experts and cover a broad range of topics, including multimedia production, social media and the development of digital media.

Since 2018, SputnikPro has held in-person sessions in 25 countries and online events involving participants from more than 80 countries. More than 15,000 people have taken part in the project to date.