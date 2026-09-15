  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2026, 7:08 AM

SNSC chief:

No talks with US until Iran’s conditions met

No talks with US until Iran’s conditions met

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iran's security chief dismissed mixed signals from Washington ranging from "we will not negotiate" to "we are ready to talk," saying no negotiations will take place until Iran's conditions are realised.

Iran's top security official said Monday night there will be no negotiations until Iran's conditions are fulfilled, warning that contradictory signals from the U.S. president should not distract anyone.

In a post on X, Rezaei wrote, Don’t get distracted by the U.S. president’s mixed signals—from “no negotiations” to “we’re ready to talk.”

"The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won’t stop what’s coming," he added. 

"No talks until Iran’s conditions are met. Period!" Rezaei concluded. 

MNA 

News ID 247753

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