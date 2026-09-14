IRCS chief urges Doha to clarify fate of missing pilots

Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Kolivand called on the Qatari Red Crescent to follow up on the status of three Iranian pilots in Qatar, citing ambiguity about their situation and evidence they were present on Qatari soil.

Kolivand stressed the development of bilateral cooperation between the national societies of Iran and Qatar, and asked the Qatari Red Crescent to follow up on the pilots' status. He emphasised the need to expand cooperation in relief, rescue, training and the exchange of experience, saying this could be further developed by renewing and updating the previous memorandum of understanding between the two societies.

Kolivand said the Qatari Red Crescent must use its channels to obtain information about the three pilots so that, relying on the impartial mission of Red Crescent and Red Cross societies, necessary assistance can be provided to their worried families. "In the current situation, the best body to obtain information about these individuals is the Red Crescent," he said.

Qatari Red Crescent officials expressed readiness to develop bilateral cooperation and promised assistance and cooperation in following up the matter and obtaining information on the status of the three Iranian pilots.

MNA