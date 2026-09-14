Iran far more powerful than was in previous wars

Iran's acting defence minister said the enemy's insistence on repeating past threats is a sign of paralysis in its intelligence and analytical apparatus, rather than strength.

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn al-Reza, Acting Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, told a gathering of industrial managers that some U.S. officials imagine repeating threats can change Iran's will or intimidate the Islamic Republic, "but they are badly mistaken."

He said the enemy's insistence on past threats is "more a sign of the paralysis of its intelligence and analytical apparatus and ultimately the erosion of its rationality, because if a body's intelligence and analytical apparatus could properly see and analyse the realities of the field, it could not continue to insist on propositions and threats whose falsehood has been proven many times."

Ebn al-Reza said the enemy must understand a simple reality: "Iran should not be spoken to with threats." He said Iran's calculation apparatus attach no value to these threats. "These threats have no operational value for us and are more a political message or statement than a message backed by real military capability."

He said the developments in the region are the result of America's and Israel's wrong policies and miscalculations. Iran, he said, has never been and will never be a threat to neighbouring countries and the region's peoples, and has always sought to distinguish between friends and enemies with wisdom, expressing this approach in practice and in various situations.

"If another war takes shape today, the Islamic Republic of Iran will act far more powerful and advanced technologically than in previous wars," he said. "Those who try to portray the continuation of our technological activities, production lines and weapons factories as merely a narrative or media headline saw our armed forces' power clearly on the battlefield. What is sometimes displayed is a small part of the real capability and capacity in the country's defence industry, and this path continues with strength."

He said Iran today is "stronger, more united and more awake than at any period in its history," and that the country's defence and technological capabilities have progressed in line with battlefield experience.

He said there is complete coordination among different levels of the country, describing it as unprecedented and rare, and that decisions are being made with full cohesion.

He stressed that full readiness exists to confront threats, and that this readiness comes entirely from Iran's own capabilities and independent strategies. "The Islamic Republic of Iran relies on its own will, capability and indigenous capacities to secure its security and defend its interests."

MNA