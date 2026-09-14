Yemeni source says Saudi air defence hit its own mosque

The source told the Saba news agency that Saudi media claims about a Yemeni missile hitting a mosque are baseless. "The traces left by Yemeni missiles are completely clear. What Saudi Arabia claims is the result of one of its own air defence missiles during a failed attempt to intercept Yemeni missiles," the source said.

The source added that amid the significant advances of Yemeni forces inside Yemen against Saudi mercenaries, Riyadh's media circles are seeking to overshadow Sanaa's achievements with such claims.

Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree had earlier announced that weapons depots and operations rooms at the Saudi military base in Sharurah were targeted, saying the operation used ballistic missiles and drones.

MNA