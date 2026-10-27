Iran, Russia could build fair energy architecture together

Iran and Russia have significant potential to shape a fair global energy architecture, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an op-ed for TASS dedicated to the the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.

"The joint presence of Iran and Russia in Moscow highlights the fact that both countries have significant potential to establish a fair architecture in the global energy landscape," he noted.

According to the ambassador, current trends indicate that the future of the global gas market "must be shaped by pluralism, diversified supply sources and respect for suppliers’ sovereignty."

MNA