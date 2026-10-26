  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2026, 8:19 PM

Leader issues congratulatory messages to athletes, elites

Leader issues congratulatory messages to athletes, elites

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei congratulates Iranian athletes, elites for winning world titles in various fields.

"At this critical juncture, Iran stands as a symbol of determination and hope. Talented and capable Iranian youth and intellectuals play an unparalleled role in shaping this hope, driving progress, and building a bright future," the Leader wrote in a message issued on Monday.

"But excellence is not confined to science, technology, sports, or professional skills. Any positive and meaningful form of distinction can constitute excellence," he asserted.

"Today, we are witnessing the dedication of outstanding individuals who, with a broader vision, strive to uphold their country's flag. They are the elite of insight and jihad," Ayatollah Khamenei further wrote.

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News ID 248941

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