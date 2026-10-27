Zionist regime holds Knesset elections

Voting began on Tuesday in the Zionist regime's parliamentary elections, with settlers of the occupied territories casting ballots for the 26th Knesset amid security, political and economic challenges.

More than 7.33 million people are eligible to vote, and 38 electoral lists are competing for 120 parliamentary seats, according to Al-Jazeera. The central elections committee of the Zionist regime put the number of eligible voters at 7,331,981, an increase of 543,177 compared with the November 2022 elections.

All settlers from the occupied territories aged at least 18 whose names are registered on the voters' list are entitled to take part.

Television networks of the Zionist regime will publish exit poll estimates immediately after the main polling stations close at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. These are statistical estimates and should not be considered as official election results. Official results will emerge gradually overnight and on Wednesday as votes from regular polling stations are counted and protocols are transferred to the central elections committee. Counting of ballots in double envelopes and reviews of possible violations will continue in the following days. According to the announced schedule, final official results will be published by Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at the latest.

MNA