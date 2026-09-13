Pezeshkian warns against unilateral sanctions at BRICS summit

Speaking at the 18th BRICS Plus summit, Pezeshkian said no country can solve today's global challenges alone. "BRICS must turn the scattered capacities of Global South countries into shared capacity. Iran's geopolitical position and its energy and transit capacities can play an effective role in developing trade and energy routes among members," he said.



He said resilience means having the capacity to maintain the path of development and independent decision-making even under pressure. Excessive dependence on limited financial and trade systems makes economies vulnerable to political shocks. "Today, unilateral sanctions are not merely an economic issue; they directly affect food security and people's welfare. Therefore, BRICS must build shared capacity for members' economic resilience by developing trade in national currencies and strengthening the New Development Bank."



Pezeshkian said economic resilience without security will not be sustainable. Developments in the region, especially the U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran, showed that the effects of targeting a country's economic, energy and development infrastructure quickly transcend its borders and bring regional and global consequences.



"The Iranian people have paid a heavy price for these aggressions. Men and women, children and civilians have lost their lives, and infrastructure built over decades for the country's development has been damaged. These events remind us of the heavy responsibility of the international community to protect civilians and prevent the normalisation of attacks on civilian targets," he said.



He said the people of Gaza and Lebanon continue to face the consequences of crimes and genocide. "One cannot speak of international law if there is no effective international response to military aggression, the killing of people and the destruction of their lives. Therefore, BRICS must play a more effective role in defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of the use of force."



Pezeshkian identified cooperation as the second pillar. No country alone can solve today's global challenges, he said, and BRICS must turn scattered capacities into shared capability. Sustainability was the third pillar. "Development that increases inequality or places today's costs on future generations will not be sustainable. We must not forget that war is one of the serious causes of environmental destruction. Iran's recent experience showed that damage to energy and industrial infrastructure has consequences beyond economic loss and affects the region's natural resources."



He said knowledge and innovation are also determining factors. "BRICS must ensure that artificial intelligence and new technologies do not become tools of domination but means of empowering nations."



Pezeshkian said BRICS is no longer merely a framework for cooperation among emerging economies but a sign of growing demand for a more balanced and inclusive world in which no power centre has the right to determine the fate of others. Iran, he said, is ready to put its capacities at the service of BRICS cooperation.



"Resilience without cooperation will not last, cooperation without justice is not sustainable, and sustainability without peace and security is not possible. Let us turn BRICS into a platform for converting these principles into practical action," he said.



MNA