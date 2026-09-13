Iran can easily withdraw from NPT, revise nuclear doctrine

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presiding board said Sunday that only the logic of power works with the United States, and that withdrawing from the NPT and revising Iran's nuclear doctrine is fully achievable.

Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the parliament's presiding board, said that trusting the United States amounts to accepting deception. He said leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and revising Iran's nuclear doctrine is "a completely achievable and readily attainable step."

On Saturday, reports suggested that a group of Iranian lawmakers signed a three-urgency plan to leave the NPT.

MNA