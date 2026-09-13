  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2026, 9:06 AM

Senior lawmaker:

Iran can easily withdraw from NPT, revise nuclear doctrine

Iran can easily withdraw from NPT, revise nuclear doctrine

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the parliament's presiding board, said trusting the United States amounts to accepting deception, and that leaving the NPT is a readily attainable step.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presiding board said Sunday that only the logic of power works with the United States, and that withdrawing from the NPT and revising Iran's nuclear doctrine is fully achievable. 

Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the parliament's presiding board, said that trusting the United States amounts to accepting deception. He said leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and revising Iran's nuclear doctrine is "a completely achievable and readily attainable step."

On Saturday, reports suggested that a group of Iranian lawmakers signed a three-urgency plan to leave the NPT. 

MNA 

News ID 247698

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