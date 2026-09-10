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Sep 10, 2026, 1:29 PM

Qatar condemns Israel’s ‘illegal entry’ into Syrian territory

Qatar condemns Israel’s ‘illegal entry’ into Syrian territory

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Qatar has denounced the entry into Syrian territory by Israeli leaders calling it a “blatant breach of international law” and a “serious threat to regional security”.

The Foreign Ministry called it a “flagrant violation” and demanded the international community to take urgent action to “compel the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions” – namely the 1974 agreement to halt its “repeated aggression against Syrian territory”.

According to Al Jazeera, Doha said its solidarity is with the Syrian people in achieving their “security, stability and prosperity”.

The condemnation comes as the Israeli regime maintains a military presence in southern Syria and occupied areas that were formerly UN buffer zones. Israeli forces continue to launch air strikes, incursions, and carry out abductions of Syrians in the region.

MNA 

News ID 247622

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