Firm response to US attacks on oil tankers definite: Iran FM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, strongly condemning US military attacks on Iranian vessels and asserting Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and national interests against American aggression.

The ministry stated that the Iranian Armed Forces will not hesitate to exercise their inherent right to self-defense and will decisively respond to any foreign aggression.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attack by the US military against several Iranian tankers on the evening of Tuesday, September 8,” the statement read.

The ministry added that US military action against Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman represents a continuation of military aggression, maritime blockades, and economic warfare against Iran, constituting a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and internation.

The statement highlighted that USaggression against Iranian commercial ships represents a dangerous escalation in the region and poses a clear threat to regional and international peace and security.

According to the Foreign Ministry, in response to the US strikes on Iranian oil tankers, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran exercised their inherent right of self-defense by launching retaliatory strikes against US military bases and facilities in Jordan—which continue to support military operations against Iran—as well as several US vessels involved in the aggression.

Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that early Wednesday morning, in retaliation for the strikes on Iranian tankers, it targeted two US vessels and eight oil tankers, along with ten other ships attempting to pass through the designated restricted and unsafe zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reaffirming Iran’s stance, the Foreign Ministry emphasized: “The Islamic Republic of Iran underscores its firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and national interests against aggressive US actions. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise their inherent right of self-defense and will respond decisively and appropriately to any military aggression by the enemy.”

The statement concluded by reminding the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General of their responsibility to take immediate action regarding the grave violations of international peace and security caused by US aggression against Iran.

MNA