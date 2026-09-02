Xi calls for SCO to strive for higher quality development

Xi made the remarks in his speeches at the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the "SCO Plus" meeting held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

China stands ready to work with all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, Xi said, adding that China will host SCO forums on innovation and sustainable development, on people-to-people friendship and on friendship cities, as well as establish a China-SCO basic education cooperation center.

The SCO should always advocate that all countries, regardless of their size, are equal, and that regional affairs should be discussed by all countries to bridge differences and build consensus, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and meet common challenges through multilateral collaboration, Xi said.

ADVANCING GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

At the "SCO Plus" meeting, Xi called on the SCO to shoulder the responsibility of the times and work together to advance a more just and equitable global governance system, as well as an equal and orderly multipolar world.

In his address, Xi noted that the trend toward a multipolar world is irreversible, and multipolarity, independent choice of development paths, and greater democracy in international relations are the right way forward.

Xi said that in recent years, the rise of the Global South is driving a profound shift in the international balance of power. As an important part of a multipolar world and a key driving force behind it, the Global South countries ought to have greater representation and voice in international affairs, he said.

Xi said that as a responsible major country, China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world, in which sovereign equality and mutual respect should be upheld as fundamental principles, balance, order and the rule of law as essential requirements, multipolarism, dialogue and consultation as key pathways, and mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and universally beneficial and inclusive development as the way forward.

"Major countries in particular should take the lead in observing international norms and honoring the rule of law, and work together to tackle global challenges," Xi said.

China, as a major country, has set an example in this regard and played a leading role, said Seun Sam, a policy analyst at the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

"Major countries taking the lead in abiding by international law can have a demonstrative effect, help safeguard the sovereignty and interests of small countries like Cambodia, promote mutual trust among countries, and achieve peaceful coexistence," he said.

Xi called on countries to promote the common values of humanity, advance the rule of law in international relations, restore the authority and vitality of the United Nations, and improve the coordination and efficiency of global and regional multilateral mechanisms.

"We should focus on the development agenda, uphold openness and cooperation, and bridge the digital and AI divides, so that technological revolution and development achievements can benefit all nations," Xi said.

Rahmon Ulmasov, a professor at the Russian-Tajik (Slavonic) University, said that with its deep experience in multilateral cooperation, the SCO has developed mature practices for transcending differences, building consensus and fostering cooperation.

It enables countries with different political systems, cultural traditions and interests to engage in equal dialogue and practical cooperation, precisely what is needed to build a more just and equitable global governance system, Ulmasov said.

Highlighting the role of the SCO, Xi put forward three proposals for the organization to advance common prosperity, promote the development and rise of the Global South, and guide the reform and improvement of global governance, to make greater contributions to an equal and orderly multipolar world.

As an important pillar of South-South cooperation, the SCO should carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen and expand the "SCO Plus" partnerships, and jointly speak up for peace, foster synergy for development, build bridges for cooperation, and pave the way for win-win outcomes, Xi said.

"Let us take the people-centered and action-oriented approach, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, make global governance more just and equitable, and build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

Source: Xinhua

MNA