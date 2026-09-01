  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 8:20 AM

US must return to Islamabad MoU: Araghchi

US must return to Islamabad MoU: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States must return to the Islamabad MoU it signed and violated, calling that the only clear path out of the current situation.

Speaking after the first day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said his meetings and talks were entirely working sessions, away from usual formalities, with discussion focused on available areas for economic and other areas of cooperation.

He said the issue of U.S. aggressive attacks and their consequences had also been raised. "We stressed that the Iranian nation will continue to stand for its rights, and this was emphasised in all the meetings," he said.

Araghchi said the Islamabad MoU, signed by the presidents of the two countries and violated by America, had come up in every meeting. "The United States must return to its commitments and abide by the provisions of the memorandum of understanding. After that, we can move out of this situation, because all countries are concerned that the war should end as soon as possible," he said.

He added, "We explained that the solution is completely clear and specific: America must return to its commitments and to the very agreement its president signed. In that case, everything can be put on the right track."

MNA 

News ID 247357

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