Khoy-Van joint free zone to be launched soon: official

Khoy-Van route is the best, closest, and safest commercial and economic route between Iran and Turkey, and for that, transiting Khoy-Razi Road was put on the agenda, and various expert-level meetings were held in the relevant ministries, Representative of Khoy and Chaypareh constituencies in the Parliament Adel Najafzadeh stated.

Secretary of Iran’s High Council of Free and Special Economic Zones Hossein Forouzan, for his part, said Tehran has taken the necessary measures for launching the joint free zone and is now waiting for Turkey to take its steps to implement the plan.

He said the establishment of the joint free zone could further activate the economic and trade capacities of both countries, noting that Khoy’s border location in northwest of Iran and its position along the Iran-Turkey transportation route give it significant potential for expanding economic, commercial and transit ties between the two neighbors.

The project could help expand cross-border trade, facilitate economic exchanges, attract investment and increase production and service activities, thereby strengthening economic ties between Iran and Turkey, he added.

The new joint free zone would not only benefit border regions on both sides but could also contribute to stronger regional cooperation and greater use of the two countries’ shared economic capacities.

MNA/ISN 1405060805417