Gaza death toll has risen to 73,462 since Oct. 7, 2023: min.

According to the ministry, 174,509 Palestinian people were injured by the Israeli forces in this timespan.

Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of 6 martyrs and 13 wounded were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Almasirah reported.

Of the total number of martyrs recorded during this period, five Palestinian people were martyred in new attacks by the Zionist regime and one was martyred due to the severity of previous injuries.

According to the report, 1,326 Palestinians have been martyred and 4,398 injured since the ceasefire was established on October 11. The bodies of 815 martyrs have also been recovered from the rubble during this period.

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