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Aug 29, 2026, 2:44 PM

184 tourists rescued from Nepal disaster zone

184 tourists rescued from Nepal disaster zone

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Rescuers in Nepal have evacuated 184 tourists from the disaster zone, while 420 remain out of contact, the country’s Tourism Board said.

"As of 1:30 p.m. on August 29, 2026, 184 tourists have been rescued, three are in contact with the authorities, while 420 people remain out of contact," the statement said, TASS reported. 

The list of rescued tourists includes nationals of 15 countries in total.

The board said all relevant services continue working to "locate and ensure the safety of tourists and travelers affected by the natural disaster." "The board is also coordinating with diplomatic missions seeking information and assistance regarding their nationals affected by the disaster," the statement said.

At least 626 people have been killed in the flooding in Nepal, while nearly 2,500 people are listed as missing, including 213 foreign nationals.

MNA 

News ID 247305

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