Strait of Hormuz ship traffic holds at low levels on Tuesday

Shipping data shows traffic through the Strait of Hormuz held steady at five commodity vessels on Tuesday, remaining well below average despite staying broadly unchanged from a day earlier, Reuters reports.

Citing preliminary data from the ship-tracking firm Kpler, Reuters said two tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas and one tanker carrying bitumen exited the strait, while two empty product tankers entered the waterway. This compares with just a single vessel recorded passing through the strait on Monday and is well below the 10-day average of 15 vessels.

MNA