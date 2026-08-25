Pezeshkian pledges full support for solar panel producers

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony to inaugurate two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 95 megawatts in Tehran Province.

Pezeshkian thanked domestic and foreign engineers and contractors involved in solar panel projects, saying that the measures taken to expand the use of clean and renewable energy could be further developed and will hit new records high.

He said the administration expects to generate 30,000 megawatts of electricity from clean and renewable sources within the next two years.

The president further said electricity supplies to industrial units should never be cut off, emphasizing the importance of reliable power for production.

MNA