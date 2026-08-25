Strait of Hormuz ship traffic drops to single vessel

Shipping data shows traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to just a single commodity vessel on Monday, marking the lowest daily volume recorded since May 7, Reuters reports.

Citing preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler, Reuters said only one very large gas carrier transited the narrow passage on Monday, entering from the Gulf of Oman. That compares with six vessels of all types recorded passing through the waterway on Sunday.

The figures remain initial estimates and could be updated, as some ships turn off their transponders while navigating through the area, the report suggested.

MNA