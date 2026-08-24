  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2026, 9:03 PM

US has to take practical steps to implement MoU: Rezaei

US has to take practical steps to implement MoU: Rezaei

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been received for a meeting with Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Major General Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran on Monday.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir met with Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran on Monday evening.

In the meeting, General Rezaei voiced distrust of the US and stressed Iran’s security control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The top Iranian security official further stressed that Washington must change its behavior and take practical steps to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Munir, for his part, stressed the two countries’ brotherly ties and Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen security along their shared border.

MNA/6926591

News ID 247209

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News