  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2026, 11:40 AM

Iran warns to fine, seize violating ships

Iran warns to fine, seize violating ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iran's Persian Gulf waterway management body said that vessels cooperating with ships that violate Iranian transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz will themselves be added to a list of offenders.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said vessels breaching Iran's transit arrangements would face restrictions on future passages through the strait, including fines, seizure or confiscation.

Cargo owners moving to or from the Persian Gulf were advised to check the updated list of non-compliant vessels before chartering a vessel.

It said ships that cooperate with listed vessels through ship-to-ship transfers, transshipment or other means from this date onward would be added to the list themselves.

MNA 

News ID 247196

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News