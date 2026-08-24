Iran warns to fine, seize violating ships

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said vessels breaching Iran's transit arrangements would face restrictions on future passages through the strait, including fines, seizure or confiscation.

Cargo owners moving to or from the Persian Gulf were advised to check the updated list of non-compliant vessels before chartering a vessel.

It said ships that cooperate with listed vessels through ship-to-ship transfers, transshipment or other means from this date onward would be added to the list themselves.

MNA