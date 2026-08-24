Iran seizes, sells US oil cargo for EB patients

According to the report, Iran’s Judiciary said that an American oil cargo was seized in the Persian Gulf in 2023 and its oil was legally sold following a final court ruling in a case brought by 771 Butterfly patients over the US sanctions restricting access to medication. The proceeds are now set to be distributed among the plaintiffs.

The case was filed by 771 Iranian EB patients, under the supervision of a nongovernmental organization representing EB patients. They sought material and punitive damages over what they described as unlawful and unjust US sanctions that prevented them from accessing essential medicines.

The court official said the case resulted in a final ruling, which was formally served on the parties. An enforcement order was subsequently issued, and all required legal procedures were completed.

He said that in 2023, acting on judicial orders, Iranian authorities seized a US oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and unloaded its cargo. After the tanker was released and the court established with certainty that the oil belonged to the US government, the cargo was sold in accordance with the applicable judicial orders and Iran’s Civil Enforcement Law.

The proceeds from the sale were deposited into the account of Iran’s judiciary, he said.

The court official added that, as part of enforcing the ruling against the US government, the court issued further orders under Iran’s Law on the Enforcement of Financial Judgments and the Civil Code, directing the competent authority to distribute the proceeds in accordance with the court’s ruling.

MNA