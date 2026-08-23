Bam Khatoon qualify for AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27

The side of Iran topped Group E with seven points to earn their third consecutive Group Stage appearance while Etihad Club, who were in with a chance coming into the match, closed three points adrift, according to Tehran Times.

Leen Al-btoush, taking advantage of shoddy defending, put Etihad Club ahead in the 10th minute when she stole in from the back, picked up a cutback from Carrie Consolino and curled the ball past a rooted Raha Yazdani, the-afc.com reported.

Twelve-time Iran league champions Bam Khatoon’s efforts at an equalizer were hampered by poor finishing by Didar and Maryam Dini as well as Etihad keeper Sherin Al Shalabe, who constantly read their attacks in advance.

The custodian, however, failed to detect a lurking Didar in the 32nd minute, with the striker latching on to Melika Motevalli’s cross and guiding a looping header beyond Al Shalabe and into the bottom left corner.

Shaban outpaced defender Alanoud Al Zabrey on the left and steered her shot beyond Al Shalabe into the right corner.

Didar then sealed the match with her second goal in the 76th minute after she collected a pass from Dini and, running parallel to the goal, chipped past the lunging custodian. The game ended on a low note in the dying minutes when Al Zabrey and Lana Feras of Etihad Club and Bam Khatoon’s Tamrian and Shaban were yellow-carded for a fracas.

MNA