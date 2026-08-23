Iran rout Chinese Taipei at 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship

Sina Hazrati led Iran with 15 points each for Iran, while Po Wei Huang earned seven points for Chinese Taipei, Tehran imes reporetd.

Iran had previously defeated Algeria 3-0 and Pakistan 3-0 in their opening matches in Pool E.

Iran’s Arash Sadeghiani side advanced to Round of 16.

Iran have traditionally enjoyed considerable success in age-group volleyball, making their participation in the U17 World Championship particularly significant. The inaugural edition in 2024 was won by Italy, who defeated Argentina in the final, while Iran will now aim to challenge the strongest teams and secure a place in the medal rounds.

MNA