  1. Politics
Aug 23, 2026, 5:09 PM

Iran has plans to tackle US economic warfare: IRGC spox

Iran has plans to tackle US economic warfare: IRGC spox

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi says that Iran has plans for each plot drawn by the United States amid escalated economic war.

In comments published on Sunday, General Mohebb said: The US President says that he has ordered economic war and started the most severe economic war against Iran. This is a tacit admission of the enemy's shameful defeat in the military arena.

The IRGC spokesman also noted: If you had won in the military arena, you would not have had to start an economic war. Is economic war a new thing? No, you have been waging an economic war for 47 years and have sanctioned all of our economic sectors. The enemy's current job is only to raise awareness and strengthen faith in the [Iranian] people.

He also said: We have repeatedly announced that we have a scenario for every hostile action by the enemy. One of the enemy's hostile actions is economic war. We have a scenario to repel the adverse effects of the enemy's war and easily establish economic relations with countries; there is no concern in the economic field.We have economic interactions under just in proxomity of America, we are bypassing America and you will see the result in the near future.

MNA

News ID 247178

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