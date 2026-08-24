Greatest financial offensive admission of defeat, not victory

In a post on his X account on Monday, he addressed US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and wrote, “Mr. Bessent! Claiming victory is incompatible with the need for the ‘greatest financial offensive in the American history; this is an admission of defeat, not victory.”

“Mr. Bessent! Your narrative doesn't add up: You say that Iran's military power has been "dismantled," 100% of its military factories "destroyed," and its nuclear program "buried." But for this, Iran has needed "the greatest financial offensive in history" and the mobilization of "all institutions and powers" of the United States! Is this a victory or an admission of America's defeat?”

Gharibabadi’s remarks came after Bessent claimed that the US is preparing an unprecedented campaign of economic isolation against Iran, while President Donald Trump claimed that Washington would launch its most crushing economic operation against the country. Bessent has also claimed that the US would use its “full might” to pressure other countries into cutting economic ties with Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will unveil new sanctions against Iran on Monday that he described as "the single greatest financial offensive ever marshalled against a country.

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