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Aug 11, 2026, 8:53 AM

Colombia declares emergency after 111 killed in earthquake

Colombia declares emergency after 111 killed in earthquake

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – At least 111 people have been killed and hundreds remain missing after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia, the most powerful tremor to hit the country this century, according to the Colombian Geological Service.

The quake on Monday ravaged cities across western Colombia, including Cali, Pereira, Quibdo and Manizales, and was felt in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama.

The epicentre was in San Jose Del Palmar in the Choco region, about 400km (250 miles) west of the capital, Bogota, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck at a depth of 107km (66 miles).

At least 21 aftershocks followed within hours.

The earthquake struck just days after Abelardo de La Espriella was sworn in as president, thrusting the new administration into its first major crisis, with memories still fresh of devastating twin earthquakes in neighbouring Venezuela in June.

MNA

News ID 246894

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