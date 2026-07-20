IRGC strikes US C-17, P-8 aircraft in Jordan

The IRGC said the strikes, the 21st wave of "Operation Nasr 2," were carried out with the help of Jordanian citizens whose intelligence had earlier enabled the destruction of 20 shelters housing U.S. forces at the al-Azraq base and the killing of "dozens of American terrorist forces."

"The occupying American military, which over recent decades has attacked more than ten Islamic countries, killed millions of Muslims, and is the main supporter of the child-killing Zionist regime in the mass slaughter of the people of Gaza and the destruction of the West Bank, are by religious law 'mahdur al-dam' [liable to be killed], and every Muslim, wherever they can, must kill these savage killers," the statement said.

The IRGC thanked the Jordanian people again, saying their cooperation fulfilled a religious duty and helped pave the way for the liberation of al-Quds.

MNA