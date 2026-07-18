American MQ-9 drone downed in southern Iran

The IRGC public relations office said the "aggressor drone" was detected and destroyed by a modern air defence system operated by the IRGC Navy and guided by Iran's integrated air defence network.

The interception took place in Iranian airspace over Asaluyeh, a major energy hub on the Persian Gulf coast.

"This successful operation once again demonstrated the authority and complete command of Iran's air defence in safeguarding the country's air borders against any aggression or encroachment," the statement said.

MNA