  1. Economy
Jul 20, 2026, 4:36 PM

Economy most important battlefield today: Pezeshkian

Economy most important battlefield today: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared the economy and the people's livelihood as the most important issues that his government has focused on in its battle against enemy's sinister plots.

President Masoud Pezehskian made the remarks in a meeting with judicial officials at the  Supreme Judicial Council where he described the economy and the people’s livelihood as today’s most important battlefield.

He further said that the enemies are making their utmost efforts to stop the Iranian nation from progressing.

He said that the enmies attempt to not allow independent and power Iran to make progress to achieve its goals through drawing different plots.

The president further vowed that Iran will spare no effort to defend itself against aggressors, calling on them to realize that Iran will stand until the end to defend the country and the nation’s interests

MNA/6893642

News ID 246376

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