Economy most important battlefield today: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezehskian made the remarks in a meeting with judicial officials at the Supreme Judicial Council where he described the economy and the people’s livelihood as today’s most important battlefield.

He further said that the enemies are making their utmost efforts to stop the Iranian nation from progressing.

He said that the enmies attempt to not allow independent and power Iran to make progress to achieve its goals through drawing different plots.

The president further vowed that Iran will spare no effort to defend itself against aggressors, calling on them to realize that Iran will stand until the end to defend the country and the nation’s interests

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