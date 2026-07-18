Iran Army launches fresh drone attacks on US bases in region

The Army’s public relations office said the attacks, part of “Operation Thunderbolt,” targeted ammunition warehouses at Camp al-Adiri, headquarters buildings and ammunition depots at the Ali al-Salem airbase, and several connecting bridges in Kuwait. Fuel storage tanks at the al-Azraq airbase in Jordan were also targeted.

Camp al-Adiri is a key support and combat reorganisation centre for U.S. forces. Ali al-Salem is one of the largest American hubs for aerial logistics and coordination in the Persian Gulf region. Al-Azraq airbase, the Army statement said, has become a vital facility for the United States, used for regional control and military operations across West Asia.

The Army said the operations were a “crushing and impact-focused response” aimed at strategic assets, command and control centres, logistical infrastructure and air defence systems of the “terrorist American army.” It added that the Iranian nation’s will, backed by the resolve of its Armed Forces, would confront any power that attempted to test it.

MNA